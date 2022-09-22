President Biden briefed on Hurricane Fiona, set to speak in Fort Lauderdale

WASHINGTON – Hurricane Fiona’s impact was the focus of discussion with FEMA as President Joe Biden was briefed about the ongoing federal government response on Thursday.

In his press conference, Biden said, “We served you federal resources in Puerto Rico and we’ll do everything we can to meet the urgent needs you have and we know they are real and significant.”

Biden’s remarks come amid a trip to New York on Wednesday and addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, slamming Russia for its war in Ukraine.

In his address, Biden declared at the United Nations that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine.

Biden continued to summon nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

“Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenants of the United Nation’s charter,” said Biden.

His remarks come as Moscow called up reinforcements, 300,000 reservists to hold the line at the front.

Biden called up more soldiers to join the fight after the Kremlin lost ground in Ukraine and suffered heavy battlefield losses.

As a response, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use “all means” including the possibility of nuclear weapons if their territorial integrity is threatened

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” said Biden

Biden is set to visit South Florida and will be speaking in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

He is expected to discuss his plan to lower healthcare costs, protect and strengthen Medicare and social security