Man arrested in alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah

Maykel Escalona, 39, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday over an alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah.

According to his arrest report, Maykel Escalona, 39, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The alleged incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car driven by Escalona was inadvertently cut off while traveling north on Northwest 72nd Avenue at 74th Street, Hialeah police said.

Police said Escalona followed the car after it made a right turn and continued into the city of Hialeah.

At West Eighth Avenue, Escalona pulled in front of the victim and came to a stop, authorities said.

Video posted on Only in Dade’s Twitter page showed Escalona exiting the vehicle and walking towards the victim’s vehicle with a fire arm.

According to police, Escalona was armed with a firearm and began to yell at the victim, who was seated in his vehicle.

The defendant’s actions placed the victim in fear for his life, the arrest report stated.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to authorities, Escalona voluntarily surrendered at the Hialeah Police Station around 9:30 a.m. on Friday and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A judge set Escalona’s bond at $10,000.