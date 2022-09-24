Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning.

The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a silver Toyota Camry fully engulfed in flames.

Video sent by Broward County Fire Rescue shows firefighters quickly putting out the fire which appeared to have started in the engine compartment.

Authorities say the one adult male operator of the vehicle was unharmed.

Traffic was backed up for several miles until the same could be cleared.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.