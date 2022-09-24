Miami-Dade mayor on hurricane threat: ‘We must prepare for the worst’

Tropical Depression Nine strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian on Friday night. It was forecasted to become a hurricane by Monday morning, shift to a Category 2 storm as it moves through the southern Caribbean, and into a Category 3 once it emerges over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian threatened to strengthen into a menacing hurricane, Miami-Dade County officials asked residents to start preparing this weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard urged owners of large boats to move these to inland marinas and owners of trailer-able boats to store these in a place that is not prone to flooding.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stood next to her emergency team and reporters to say it was too early to know what the exact impacts of the storm will be.

“We must prepare for the worst to ensure that our community remains safe,” Levine Cava said as Miami-Dade remained in the forecast cone.

Edward Williams, who experienced the destructive Category 5 Hurricane Andrew in 1992, didn’t want to fail to heed the warnings of a possible Category 3 storm. He also has a relative with disabilities, so he said his family already has a hurricane preparedness kit.

Williams knows about the possibility of power outages, flooded streets, roof damages, store closures, and food and water shortages. After braving the crowd at Costco in North Miami, Williams said, “I know what a hurricane can do.”

Lequisha Reynolds said she rushed to Costco after work because she doesn’t want to deal with the procrastinators who turn stores into chaotic messes when the hurricane forecast is more certain. She knows about the recommended three-day supply of water and food.

“I have to get little small fans, portable fans,” Reynolds said adding, “I don’t think it’s going to hit us though.”

Florida is within the latest forecast cone of probability, so Gov. Ron DeSantis asked residents to have a hurricane plan in place, as heavy rains may begin on Monday and tropical storm winds on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory warned Tropical Storm Ian is poised to strengthen into a hurricane to hit the Cayman Islands on Monday, and near or western Cuba early next week.

