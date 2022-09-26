From 6 to 10 lanes: Plans to widen the Sawgrass Expressway in the works

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation has plans to widen parts of the Sawgrass Expressway.

According to FDOT, three miles of the expressway, from Sunrise Boulevard to South of State Road 7, will go from six to 10 lanes, in the area of Coral Springs in Broward County.

The project will also include changes to the Sample Road Interchange.

Construction on the roadways is expected to being in early 2024.

A public information meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8601 W. Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

