Miami-Dade boy who vanished a month ago warned mom: ‘Bad people trying to take me away’

Tuesday will mark a month since six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales vanished from Miami-Dade County. His mother made a plea on Monday after a sports utility vehicle recently turned up in Littleton, Maine, near the border with Canada.

MIAMI – Tuesday will mark a month since six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales vanished from Miami-Dade County. His mother made a plea on Monday after a sports utility vehicle recently turned up in Littleton, Maine, near the border with Canada.

Joe Carrillo, a private investigator, has been on the hunt for the two people ― Jorge Morales and his mother — who kidnapped Jorge to keep him away from his mother, Yanet Concepcion.

Carillo had a message for Morales: “Please rethink what you did. You know things aren’t going your way. Do the right thing.”

Concepcion’s plea: “Please bring my child! You know, bring him back to us.”

Detectives believe Morales, 45, had been planning the abduction for about a year. Concepcion said her ex-husband spent time researching how to live off the grid.

“I am desperate; I am trying not to lose hope,” the distraught mother said.

Last September, she said her son began making cryptic comments.

“He commented to me that his dad wanted to take him to live on a farm with windmills and he wanted me to go with him,” Concepcion said.

Amid a custody fight, Concepcion recorded some of the conversations she had with her son, who is in the autism spectrum.

“Bad people trying to take me away,” Jorge said. “Mommy will protect me.”

Jorge is the subject of an active Florida Department of Law Enforcement Amber Alert. The Miami-Dade Police Department’s investigation remained open.

Watch the 5:30 p.m. report