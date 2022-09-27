Broward woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted says teen suspects are ‘pure evil’

The woman victimized by a horrifying attack in Pompano Beach is speaking about the incident.

That woman, whose identity Local 10 News is not revealing, had a gun held against her body for two hours while she was kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by two teens.

Now she says the suspects had no remorse.

“I couldn’t even believe this was happening,” she told Local 10 News. “They say about a million times they gonna kill me. It was torture. Pure evil.”

The armed carjacking happening the night of Sept. 14 in Pompano Beach.

“I saw death right in front of me,” she said. “I was terrified. I’m still terrified.”

The victim said she was on the phone with her friend when she pulled up to her house. She was attacked from both sides, guns held to her body and was forced back in her car. The two people behind the crime got in the car with her and took off.

The suspects proceeded to sexually assault her multiple times, also forcing her to withdraw cash from an ATM.

“They are animals,” she said. “Monsters.”

The victim says she spent two hours praying for her life.

“I can’t take it anymore, let me go let me go, let me go or kill me,” she recalls telling the suspects. “I don’t know, I was so exhausted.”

Those suspects, 18-year-old Corey Jones and 16-year-old Jamarius Charles, were arrested.

Mugshot for 18-year-old Corey Jones.

Just one day after the crime, Broward Sheriff’s Deputies said they spotted Jones in the victim’s car. They caught him and say he confessed to the crime, and gave up his accomplice’s name.

Both teens are charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery with a weapon.

“They need to take life in prison because they took away my life,” the victim said.

Jones and Charles are being held in jail without bond.

The victim says she wants them to face the harshest penalty possible under the law.