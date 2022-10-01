Man survives Hurricane Ian’s fury in Sanibel Island

Greg Anarino said he was trapped in Sanibel, a barrier island in Lee County that no longer has a causeway to get to the mainland.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Greg Anarino said he was trapped in Sanibel, a barrier island in Lee County that no longer has a causeway to get to the mainland, for two days — until he was rescued on Friday.

Anarino said he had lived there for three decades when Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge threatened to kill him and his pets. Rescuers took him to Bonita Springs.

”A tornado hit the top of my house. I was with these cats in the back bedroom, and I actually saw the roof lift off, and then 10 feet of water came in,” Anarino said. “The only thing I have left is my three cats ... and whatever I have left that’s on my suitcase.”

Hurricane Ian's force damaged the causeway that connects Sanibel Island with the mainland in southwest Florida.

The hurricane decimated a three-story home near the former Sanibel Causeway. Another home lost its walls and windows. A man who returned to check on his home found his neighbor’s truck and a staircase had washed away.

There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly.

In this aerial view, parts of Sanibel Causeway have washed away along with sections of the bridge after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

“Just because the storm has passed don’t think that there aren’t hazards there,” DeSantis said referring to threats such as live power lines and gas leaks.

The hurricane’s storm surge pushed through buildings and homes and tossed around cars, trucks, recreational vehicles, houseboats, yachts, and almost everything in its way.

Older homes, DeSantis said, “just washed into the ocean.”

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter takes off on Sanibel Island, Fla., with people affected by Hurricane Ian, as seen from inside a damaged home, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno rode a helicopter with DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis. He also toured Fort Myers Beach Times Square with Reporter Annaliese Garcia.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Marceno told Garcia.

In this photo taken by a drone, shrimping boats and powerboats lie strewn atop homes after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz thanked President Joe Biden for deploying aid to the Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian.

This image shot with a drone shows mobile homes after Hurricane Ian in the island of San Carlos in Fort Myers, on Sept. 29.

In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Rescue personnel search a flooded trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.