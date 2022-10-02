84º

From Tampa to Cape Coral, damage from Hurricane Ian evident as residents wait for help

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Hurricane Ian pummeled the Gulf Coast of Florida, leaving a horrible trail of destruction in its path.

Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez out the storm in Tampa before driving down along the coast to see all areas impacted by the storm.

In Port Charlotte, clear signs of wind damage were evident while Punta Gordo, an area hit by the massive eye of Ian, residents are still waiting for help, completely off the grid with no cell service or internet.

Over in Cape Coral there more signs of Ian’s wrath, with damaged buildings and destroyed mobile homes left behind, along with snapped power poles and power lines littering the roadways.

People in Fort Myers who did not want to wait for cleanup crews began to do their own work to get things back up and running.

Interactive map (Zoom in to view specific areas and stories)

About the Author:

Jenise Fernandez joined the Local 10 News team in November 2014. She is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station she grew up watching. Jenise, who is from Miami and graduated from Florida International University, also interned at Local 10 while she was in college.

