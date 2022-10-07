Impact of tornado that ripped through Delray Beach community still being felt

A tornado strikes an over-55 community in Palm Beach County and residents are still reeling from the shock.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Cleanup continued at an over-55 community in southern Palm Beach County Friday, more than a week after a tornado ripped through it.

The EF-2 tornado struck the Kings Point Delray community, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue, last Tuesday.

Resident Ada Martinez considers herself lucky her unit remained untouched.

“We were so worried about these people because a lot of them are alone or they don’t have family down here,” Martinez said.

Two people were hurt following the storm, but no one was severely injured.

The impact, however, was intense and unexpected.

“We grabbed our little dog and ran in the bathroom and it sounded like a freight train going right through our building,” Martinez said. “10 seconds it lasted.”

The cleanup process is expected to continue over the coming days and weeks.

“We have buildings here that were terribly hurt and broken down and most important of all we have a lot of displaced people here,” resident Arthur Simon said.

Those displaced cannot apply for federal aid because the county was not declared a disaster zone.