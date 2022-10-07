Through tears, man sends message to West Little River killer: ‘Why kill my friend?’

Detectives continue to investigate on Friday morning the murders of two men in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood.

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Through tears, a grieving man who knew one of the two murder victims in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood for years sent a message to his killer on Friday.

“Why would you take my best friend?”

The man described Mark Cine as a great guy whose dream had been to be a professional basketball player.

“He loved to play basketball all of the time.”

Another friend found Cine, 25, and his roommate Eric Watters, 25, dead on Wednesday inside an efficiency they had recently moved into near the intersection of Northwest 92 Street and 25 Avenue.

Several neighbors including Maurice Rios, who lives next door from the house, said they heard gunshots on Sunday. Rios said he heard six to seven.

The mother of one of the victims asked one of her son’s friends to check up on him because she hadn’t heard from him and she was worried.

Miami-Dade Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

