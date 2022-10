HIALEAH, Fla. – SKY 10 was over a crash Friday afternoon on State Road 924 at Northwest 57 Avenue near Hialeah.

A green dump truck rolled over on the westbound lanes of SR-924 and firefighters were using a truck with a crane.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Capt. Alvaro A. Feola, no one was injured during the crash.

