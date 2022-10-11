Fraternity at University of Miami ordered shut down after disturbing video surfaces

A disturbing video shows members of the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter at the University of Miami chanting about raping and killing women. UM shuts them down.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A fraternity at the University of Miami has been shut down after some alarming accusations and a video surfaced.

Members of the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter were seen in a disturbing video showing them chanting about raping and killing women. The video was from a party hosted off-campus earlier in October in Coral Gables.

Several women at the party also reported getting sick from drugged drinks.

Police are investigating after the fraternity’s national board of directors revoked the chapter’s charter.

The University of Miami issued a statement saying: “The University of Miami continually communicates a clear set of policies and expectations to all of our Greek organizations that are designed to encourage a safe, healthy, and positive experience for UM students. We support their decision to close the chapter effective immediately.”