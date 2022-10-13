11-year-old shark attack victim fitted for prosthetic leg

Earlier this year, a young boy lost part of his leg after being attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Earlier this year, a young boy lost part of his leg after being attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys.

The child was snorkeling with family members when the vicious attack occurred in August.

After several surgeries, 11-year-old Jameson Reeder Jr. is back in South Florida to be fitted for a prosthetic leg.

“It was a freak accident but I are thankful he’s alive,” said the boy’s mother, Mary Reeder.

“What goes through your mind is I don’t have enough time,” added his father, Jameson Reeder Sr. “I let out a dream of no one. Complete shock.”

The child has a long path of recovery ahead of him.

After the attack, family members prayed that he would survive.

Those prayers were answered and through the pain, brave Jameson continues to heal with hope and faith.

“His ability to just grow into maturity through this has blown us away,” said Reeder Sr. “He has had the greatest spirit.”

For more information on young Jameson’s journey, click here.