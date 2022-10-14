Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman confirmed that the suspect was apprehended with assistance from deputies in the Cooper City District, officers from the Pembroke Pines Police Department and officers from the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Grossman said the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was part of a group of thieves that has been targeting and stealing Honda vehicles in the southern region of Broward County.

“Early Friday morning, the suspect was seen in the Rock Creek area of Cooper City,” Grossman said in an email. “A stolen white Honda Accord Sport was seen traveling southbound on Flamingo Road from Rock Creek, with the suspect vehicle traveling behind it.

“As the stolen Honda entered Pembroke Pines, Pembroke Pines Police Department attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled. Simultaneously, the suspect vehicle fled in a different direction.”

Grossman said the suspect was finally stopped in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 191st Street in Miami Gardens before being detained.