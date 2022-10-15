82º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive.

People that own the home told Local 10′s Joseph Ojo that they pretty much lost everything—- and right now they are taking out what they can from the home at this time.

The people living inside the home told Local 10 News that it is a total loss.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities have not said if any injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email