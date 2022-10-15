Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive.

People that own the home told Local 10′s Joseph Ojo that they pretty much lost everything—- and right now they are taking out what they can from the home at this time.

The people living inside the home told Local 10 News that it is a total loss.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities have not said if any injuries occurred as a result of the fire.