Legendary JohnMartin’s pub in Coral Gables reopening, hosting job fair

JohnMartin's in Coral gables set to reopen in November.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A legendary Coral Gables haunt, JohnMartin’s pub, is holding a job fair before it reopens its doors next month.

The restaurant needs to fill more than 60 front and back of house positions.

The hiring event is taking place all this week at the restaurant on 253 Miracle Mile from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in applying can send their resumes in advance to careers@johnmartinsmiami.com.

The Irish pub, which first opened its doors in 1989, is reopening as part of the Breakwater Hospitality Group, which is also affiliated with The Wharf and Black Market Miami.

While JohnMartin’s makes a comeback, the future remains unclear for Churchill’s pub in Miami.

The Porosoff Group put the landmark Churchill’s Pub up for sale earlier this month for $4,650,000.