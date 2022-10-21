BSO: Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Otis Washington, 21, faces one charge of attempted murder in the first degree.

Pompano Beach, Fla. – Authorities arrested an attempted murder suspect from South Florida on Wednesday following a short pursuit with law enforcement officers in Clayton County, Georgia, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

Deputies said an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Otis Washington after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December.

At approximately 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, BSO deputies were notified of a ShotSpotter alert near the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Pompano Beach. When units responded to investigate, they found a man who had been shot.

Deputies immediately began performing life-saving measures until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived. Paramedics then transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

According to detectives, a verbal dispute between multiple people occurred prior to the shooting.

Through investigative methods, detectives said Washington was identified as the shooter.

Washington was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Clayton County.

He is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of attempted murder in the first degree.