Grow house found after fire breaks out in Broward home

Firefighters found what appeared to be a marijuana grow house while responding to a fire in Broward County.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Firefighters found what appeared to be a marijuana grow house while responding to a fire in Broward County.

The fire broke out around noon on Thursday,

It happened inside a duplex located along Northeast 33rd Street and 19th Avenue in Oakland Park.

Authorities said the fire was quickly extinguished.

Responding crews then found the minor growing operation inside one of the bedrooms.

Firefighters said electrical lines were found running across the home.

No injures were reported.

There has been no word on whether any charges will be filed.