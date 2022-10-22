Deputies arrest 2 teens accused of stealing Jeep in Key West

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities from the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office said two teenagers were arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in a stolen Jeep on U.S. 1.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office was notified around 5:30 a.m. of a reckless driver heading northbound near Mile Marker 62.

Deputies observed the Jeep speeding while driving on the shoulder and refusing to stop after being signaled to pull over.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Eric Townes and the passenger was identified as 15-year-old Gino King.

Investigators said the Jeep reached speeds of 90 mph and the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.

The Jeep eventually turned onto Galleon Road and both suspects then fled on foot.

The Jeep was confirmed to be stolen out of Key West.

Deputies said a small amount of marijuana was found inside the vehicle.

Authorities said King was found shortly after they ran on foot and Townes was located later Saturday morning.

According to the arrest report, Townes was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run involving property damage, vehicle burglary, petit theft and driving without a license.

King was charged with accessory to grand theft auto, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing in a posted construction site, authorities said.