Sawgrass Mills hosting job fair, hundreds of positions available

Sunrise, Fla. – Sawgrass Mills, a Simon property and the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the U.S., is hosting a hiring event through October 26 for South Floridians who want to work with some of the top brands in fashion.

Hundreds of positions are available, and restaurants are hiring for seasonal and long-term positions including management.

Jobseekers should bring their resume and apply in-store.

Job fair participants are looking for enthusiastic applicants and welcome multi-language speakers, with an emphasis on English, Spanish, Portuguese, German and Chinese.

The job fair will be conducted during mall hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Participating retailers and restaurants include but are not limited to:

• Lacoste

•Tag Heuer

•Tommy Hilfiger

• Joe’s Jeans

•Salvatore Ferragamo

•Adidas

• Primark

If interested, please contact Rachael Rampersad at 754-235-2345.

For full hiring event details and participating retailers available click here.

Below are some tips from JobsNewsUSA about how to prepare for the job fair:

• Dress professionally as if attending a job interview.

• Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience.

• Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter.

• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event.