Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls.

Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia.

She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami.

12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia (WPLG)

Garcia is described as 5-foot-1, weighing about 110 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tube top, black pants, white shoes with a black and purple sweater.

Additionally, police in Coral Springs are looking for 14-year-old Kayla Slayden.

Authorities say Slayden was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Sunday along Northwest 39th Street, not far from 113th Avenue.

She was last seen wearing blue boxers, a light green shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information on where the either of the girls are, or who thinks they may have seen them, is urged to call Miami or Coral Springs police, or Crime Stoppers. In Miami-Dade the number is 305-471-TIPS and in Broward its 954-493-TIPS.