Deputies arrest man in St. Lucie County for 2 murders in Miami-Dade

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old murder suspect was awaiting extradition on Monday morning in St. Lucie County after deputies arrested him on Friday for two murders in Miami-Dade County.

Kenrron McCarthy is facing charges in the murders of 25-year-olds Mark Cine and Eric Watters, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Detectives started to investigate the murders of Cine and Watters on Oct. 5 in an apartment, near the intersection of Northwest 92 Street and 25 Avenue, in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood.

Records show McCarthy is facing two counts of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Deputies are holding him without bond.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.