Video shows moments leading up to police-involved shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – New video shows what happened in Opa-locka on Monday night, moments before a police-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers said they were forced to open fire on that man because he refused to put down a gun that he has been carrying around.

Opa-locka police said they received 911 calls about the man walking around with a firearm.

He was spotted walking on Northwest 22nd Court near 147th Street.

“Opa-locka police was right behind him,” said witness Edward Daley.

In surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News, it shows the man waving the gun at a police unit that was following right behind him.

Witnesses said they saw the gun wielding man cocking the weapon.

“The police officer was so patient,” Daley said.

People nearby said officers ordered him multiple times to put down the gun.

“But he refused and tell the officers go [expletive] yourself,” said Daley.

The video shows the suspect walking around the corner and off screen, with the officer following close behind.

“The officer continued to tell him to drop the weapon,” said Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel. “There was a confrontation, one of our officers fired one shot. The subject was struck, with non-life threatening injuries.”

It’s a situation that seemingly could’ve gone a lot worse.

“I think he’s extremely lucky,” said Daley. “That’s some form of drugs he was on cause he was looking crazy.”