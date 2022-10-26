2 transferred to JMH burn unit after I-95 tanker truck fire that injured 5

Two victims of a tanker truck explosion and crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach Tuesday were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Miami Burn Center, officials told Local 10 News Wednesday.

Those two critically injured patients were originally taken to Delray Medical Center following the afternoon crash.

Five people were hurt in total, three of them critically.

The crash shut down I-95 for hours near the Atlantic Avenue exit as firefighters put out massive flames and dealt with billowing black smoke.

“I could see the explosion from my house,” one man said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda, the crash happened when one of the cars swerved into the fuel tanker’s lane. That caused the fuel tanker to overturn and catch on fire, she said.

During the collision, a light pole along the median wall was struck, causing it to fall over onto the southbound lanes of I-95. The light pole struck two vehicles.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said fuel that leaked from the truck, into a storm drain, caused a secondary fire on the west side of the highway.

Officials said one critically injured patient remains at Delray Medical Center.

Local 10 News is working to learn more about the victims’ conditions.