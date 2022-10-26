Second man arrested in attack on Marco Rubio canvasser

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police announced the arrest of a man they say participated in the attack of another man in Miami-Dade County.

Hialeah police said 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova was arrested after being located at Pine Tree Park in Miami Beach.

According to police, Casanova and Javier Lopez, 25, attacked a man who was canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Police said while the victim was handing out flyers, the two suspects were blocking the sidewalk and the attack ensued.

Authorities initially said there was no indication the attack was politically driven, but in Casanova’s arrest report, it states that the victim told detectives in a sworn statement that Casanova told the victim he could not pass by because he was a Republican.

The victim told officers he attempted to walk around the suspects on the street to avoid any altercation, and police said video surveillance from the area corroborated the victim’s story.

Both Casanova and Lopez are facing aggravated battery charges.