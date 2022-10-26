75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Second man arrested in attack on Marco Rubio canvasser

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hialeah, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Mugshot for 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police announced the arrest of a man they say participated in the attack of another man in Miami-Dade County.

Hialeah police said 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova was arrested after being located at Pine Tree Park in Miami Beach.

According to police, Casanova and Javier Lopez, 25, attacked a man who was canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Police said while the victim was handing out flyers, the two suspects were blocking the sidewalk and the attack ensued.

Authorities initially said there was no indication the attack was politically driven, but in Casanova’s arrest report, it states that the victim told detectives in a sworn statement that Casanova told the victim he could not pass by because he was a Republican.

The victim told officers he attempted to walk around the suspects on the street to avoid any altercation, and police said video surveillance from the area corroborated the victim’s story.

Both Casanova and Lopez are facing aggravated battery charges.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter