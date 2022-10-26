Suspect arrested after fender-bender escalates to shooting outside Hollywood body shop

Nathaniel Reid,29, is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after shooting a man in a fender bender incident.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot outside of an auto body shop in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooter was identified as 29-year-old Nathaniel Reid.

The shooting happened before noon in the 5600 block of Funston Street.

Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said the shooting stemmed from some sort of an argument outside of the shop.

Witnesses said the argument began after one man tapped another man’s car with his car, turning into a fight that escalated into gunfire.

According to the affidavit, Reid exited his car and attempted to strike the man with a closed fist but missed.

During the course of the scuffle, Reid reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun, said the arrest report.

As both men began to fight over the gun, it discharged twice with one of the bullets wounding the victim, the report said.

The scuffle continued until one of the patrons of the business separated the victim and Reid.

“I was just coming in, as soon as I heard the gunshots, I told my wife ‘Let’s go inside because you never know if they’re going to continue to keep shooting and then you catch a stray bullet,’” shop owner Constantine Mourlas said.

Lata said the victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not yet identified the victim that was shot.

Reid was transported to the BSO Main Jail.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.