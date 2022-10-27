Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade.

Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have spent at the home.

Some unlicensed post-op recovery homes have proven to be a danger in South Florida. Local 10 News has interviewed women who have described unsanitary conditions at homes they stayed in after recovering from cosmetic surgeries.

As for Del Campo-Riera, Miami-Dade police their initial investigation brought them to a home on Southwest 76th Terrace in the Sunset area.

Police said they responded to the property on Oct. 6 after receiving a tip. By then, the property had been listed for rent.

According to a police report, officers searched the trash at the home and found “numerous” blood-soiled pads, discarded gloves and pieces of compression socks, consistent with supplies one would find in a post-operative recovery house.

Last Friday, police said they were tipped off that Del Campo-Riera, along with Yaima Rabi-Alvarez, 40, were running an unlicensed recovery home in the 8900 block of Southwest 44th Street in the Olympia Heights area.

Detectives responded and, after the two gave consent to search the property, they found eight women in different stages of recovery.

An employee named Sayonara told detectives that she assisted patients in bathing, dressing, eating, toileting, personal hygiene and medication.

Patients told detectives the same thing, the report states, saying they had been charged $1,400 to $1,650 for their stays.

The arrest report doesn’t elaborate on whether detectives found unsanitary conditions at the home.

Del Campo-Riera was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to the arrest form, Rabi-Alvarez remained at large as of Thursday morning.