80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Rubio canvasser attacked in Hialeah speaks at Miami Springs GOP event

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Hialeah, Miami Springs, Politics
The man attacked while canvassing for Sen. Mario Rubio spoke publicly on Sunday.

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – The man attacked while canvassing for Sen. Mario Rubio spoke publicly on Sunday.

Christopher Monzon was attacked in Hialeah last week by two men who have since been arrested and charged.

On Sunday, the Miami Springs Republican Club held a rally on Curtis Parkway.

Speaking at the event canvasser, Monzon discussed the incident and spoke out against political violence, regardless of whether you support one party or the other.

According to police, Monzon was brutally beat by Jonathan Casanova and Javier Lopez, who investigators said confronted Monzon for passing out fliers for Sen. Rubio near East 60th Street and 1st Avenue.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter