Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday.

Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, 28-year-old Devon DeAngelo Parker was involved in a dispute with the victim and others at the scene.

Police said Parker got in the passenger’s seat of a white Lexus as the argument continued.

Investigators wrote that the vehicle began to drive away, but stopped suddenly.

The driver, whom police haven’t identified, pulled out a gun and began shooting towards the victim while Parker simultaneously lowers the window and also started shooting, police wrote, shooting towards the victim and others.

“Several businesses and vehicles (were) struck by projectiles,” the report states.

The victim, who was shot in the foot, went to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital for treatment, police said.

Parker, a two-time convicted felon on probation, was prohibited from being around guns, police said.

Aside from the attempted murder count, he faces three additional felony charges.