Group of 9 Cuban migrants detained after coming ashore in Key Biscayne

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Key Biscayne, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Cuba
Migrant landing in Key Biscayne. (U.S. Border Patrol)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents have detained nine Cuban migrants who arrived Key Biscayne Wednesday morning via a homemade boat, officials confirmed.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, U.S. Border Patrol and LE partners responded to the landing where they found 8 men and 1 woman.

Slosar said in a tweet that the migrants were located at Biscayne National Park about 20 miles south of Miami.

There were no reported injuries.

According to CBP officials, landings in South Florida had been up more than 200% since the beginning of October.

That number is now up to 450%, officials say.

