US Coast Guard finds scuba diver dead after vanishing off Hollywood Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard released this photo during the search for a scuba diver who vanished on Tuesday off Hollywood Beach.

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recovery of the body of a 36-year-old diver on Wednesday.

Vitali Kremez had a scuba tank and was wearing a black wetsuit when he vanished on Tuesday off Hollywood Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched for Kremez with some help from police officers and deputies from Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The search involved helicopters and boats during the day and overnight.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Aura Martinez and Wilson Louis contributed to this report.