Police: Man arrested after 11-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an 11-year-old boy and injured his father in Hallandale Beach, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Thomas Hye.

Police said Carlos Hunter was driving home with his 11-year-old son, Carlos Jr., early in the morning on Sunday, June 12, when he noticed a disabled car on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and stopped with his child to assist.

“[They] were trying to help a stranded driver move their vehicle out of the road. We found out an SUV slammed into the back of them,” Shameka Hunter said.

Police said the driver struck the Jeep, killing Carlos Jr. and the driver of the stranded Jeep.

Authorities said Hunter Sr. was taken to an area hospital and had both of his legs amputated as a result of the accident.

According to state officials, Hye was driving with a blood alcohol content of .281 which is more than three times the legal limit.

Family members told Local 10 News that Hunter Sr. has a long road to recovery and still has to support his two daughters. He was a driver for a ride-sharing service and had other entrepreneurial jobs.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Shameka and the Hunter family and can be found by clicking here.

Hye is facing multiple charges of DUI, vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

He is being held on no bond and there will be a hearing within five days.