Family remains distraught after 11-year-old son of Good Samaritan was killed while helping stranded driver

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The family of a Good Samaritan injured trying to help a stranded driver is sharing their grief after laying his son to rest.

Shameka Hunter said her brother, Carlos Hunter, was driving home with his 11-year-old son Carlos Junior early in the morning on Sunday, June 12. Police said Hunter noticed a car on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and stopped to assist.

“[They] were trying to help a stranded driver move their vehicle out of the road. We found out an SUV slammed into the back of them,” Shameka Hunter said.

Police said the driver struck the Jeep, killing Carlos Junior and the driver of the stranded Jeep. Carlos Hunter sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. According to family, he had both of his legs amputated.

“He loves to help, and he was trying to teach his son that same lesson - to help others. It cost him quite a bit,” Shameka Hunter said.

The funeral for Carlos Junior, who would have been entering 7th grade at Nova Middle School, was last weekend.

“He was full of life, he loved to help others. He was an awesome athlete - he loved football and loved playing the trumpet at school,” Shameka Hunter said.

Family members told Local 10 News Hunter has a long road to recovery and still has to support his two daughters. He was a driver for a ride-sharing service and had other entrepreneurial jobs.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Shameka and the Hunter family and can be found by clicking here.

Hallandale Beach Police continue to investigate. Police said the driver of the SUV stayed on scene and is cooperating.