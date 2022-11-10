Police: Man dies while shielding woman from armed ex-husband threatening to kill her in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl saw Luis Rodriguez kill a relative who died while protecting her mother on Sunday in Davie, according to an arrest report that police released on Wednesday.

The teenage girl was driving when she saw Rodriguez parked outside of their mobile home, and she was so afraid that she called her mother to warn her, hesitated to go inside, and decided to go get her uncle for help, according to the report.

The teenage girl’s mother had a protective order against Rodriguez, her ex-husband, according to the report. This didn’t stop Rodriguez from driving to the Driftwood Acres Mobile Home Park near Griffin Road and Southwest 47 Lane with a gun, police said.

“You are bad. You are evil and I am going to kill you,” Rodriguez told the teen’s mother before firing his gun, witnesses told police, according to the report.

A relative hugged the mother to shield her during the shooting, according to the report. Detective Peter Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, later said the double shooting was a domestic violence incident.

Detectives arrested Luis Manuel Rodriguez on Monday in Davie.

A firefighter pronounced the relative dead on the mobile home’s front porch, according to the report. The man’s body was underneath a tarp, as a crime scene technician took pictures of the front lawn. Fire Rescue personnel took the survivor to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, according to the arrest form.

Detectives detained Rodriguez after the shooting and arrested him on Monday after he confessed to the murder, the attempted murder, and a road rage incident, police said. A neighbor of the victim told police that before the murder Rodriguez had also threatened to kill him during a road rage incident nearby, according to the report.

Rodriguez, who told police officers that he worked at Rooms To Go, appeared in court on Tuesday. Records show he remained at the Broward County main jail on Wednesday night facing charges of premeditated murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Location

Local 10 News Reporters Liane Morejon, Saira Anwar, and Bridgette Matter, Photojournalist Curt Calhoon, and Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis and Frine Gomez contributed to this report.