Police: Beer, toilet paper theft led officers to nab trio suspected in robberies, abductions

MIAMI – Miami police arrested two men and one woman they say were involved in a string of robberies and abductions in late October, mainly centered in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The Miami Police Department announced the arrests Thursday.

According to an arrest report, in the first incident, on Oct. 26, 51-year-old Jesus Carbonell and 33-year-old Jennifer Montenegro drove up to a man whose vehicle had a flat tire near Southwest 27th Avenue and 26th Street and asked him if he needed a ride.

The victim told police he felt comfortable getting in their Tahoe because Montenegro, sitting in the passenger’s seat, was an old acquaintance he knew as “Ta-Ta,” the report states.

Police said the man agreed to pay $30 for the ride. But that’s not all he would end up parting with, investigators wrote.

According to the report, an argument between the victim and Montenegro soon ensued and she scratched his neck. Carbonell then accelerated past the victim’s home, police said.

“Stop right here! You passed my house!”, the victim reportedly told Carbonell. But police said he kept on driving.

The report states that the victim rolled down the window and tried jumping out of the car in fear for his safety. Hanging halfway out the window, Montenegro grabbed his cell phone out of his pocket, officers wrote.

The victim jumped out as the SUV slowed down for a turn, police said. Carbonell stopped and confronted the victim, running up to him and demanding money in exchange for the return of his phone, police said.

The victim gave Carbonell $40, they said. Officers wrote that after Carbonell sped off, the victim realized his gold chain was no longer around his neck.

On Oct. 29, police said a victim, walking home from a party in Little Havana, was confronted by Carbonell and 49-year-old Zdenek Jelen, who drove up to him near 225 SW 18th Ave.

Police wrote that Jelen, a Canadian national, exited the SUV, pointed a pistol at the victim and ordered him into the passenger’s seat, threatening to shoot him.

“When the victim didn’t comply fast enough, (Jelen) grabbed the victim by his arm and forced him into the (SUV’s) passenger seat,” a detective wrote.

With Carbonell behind the wheel, Jelen took the victim’s wallet and cellphone from his pockets, according to police, and then demanded the victim’s bank card PIN.

Surveillance still (MPD)

When the victim refused to divulge the PIN, Jelen pistol-whipped the victim and told him he “would have to kill him” if he didn’t provide it, according to the report.

The victim then complied and the two then drove him around for about an hour and a half while they used his debit cards in multiple locations in the city.

In the next incident, on Oct. 30, police said a man walking westbound on Flagler Street was cut off by Carbonell, who exited the SUV and yelled “stop, police, you are under arrest!”

Carbonell grabbed the victim and forced him to lay down in the back seat, the report states. Carbonell and an unknown woman began rifling through the man’s pockets, stealing $60, his debit card and his cell phone.

Police said the victim was driven around while the two used his credit cards.

Oct. 30 robbery video (provided by MPD):

Police said video of a theft on Oct. 28 led them to crack the case.

According to police, Carbonell, alongside 32-year-old Manuel Ceballos, stole a pack of toilet paper and eight cases of beer from the Navarro Supermarket on Northwest 7th Street.

Manuel Ceballos (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Video taken of the theft shows the men stuffing the loot into the Tahoe.

Police said the clip allowed them to get a clear look at the vehicle’s license plate.

Local 10 News previously reported on the beer theft and Ceballos’ arrest.

Video of Oct. 28 theft (provided by MPD):

According to the arrest report, surveillance video from the bank also helped them identify the vehicle.

After locating Carbonell, police said he identified himself and the vehicle. He also identified Jelen, who is known by the nickname of “Gringo.”

Carbonell faces a litany of charges, including kidnapping, armed robbery and impersonating a police officer, while Jelen faces charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Montenegro was charged with strong-arm robbery.

Police believe there may be more victims. Authorities are asking anyone who thinks they were targeted by the trio to call robbery detectives at 305-603-6370 or our MPD’s non-emergency line at 305-579-6111.

Editor’s note: Police initially confirmed that the female suspect in the Oct. 30 incident was Montenegro. Police later retracted that statement and said she remains unidentified and the story has been updated to reflect that. Montenegro remains accused in the Oct. 26 robbery.