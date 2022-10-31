Police: Miami security guard arrested over stolen car, theft of 192 beers

A stolen car and the theft of beer and toilet paper recently stained the record of a Miami man who recently told police officers he works as a security guard.

MIAMI – A stolen car and the theft of 192 beers and toilet paper recently stained the record of a Miami man who recently told police officers he works as a security guard, according to the arrest report.

Videos show Manuel Cevallos stealing the beer and the toilet paper on Friday night from Navarro Discount Pharmacy, at 3105 NW 7 St., in Miami’s Little Havana, and packing it in a green Chevrolet sports utility vehicle, according to police.

A video shows the store manager shouting at Cevallos: “Get a job!” And Cevallos then responded, “I don’t want to.”

Manuel Cevallos was arrested on Saturday for grand theft and petit theft in Miami. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Police officers with the tactical robbery unit arrested Cevallos, 32, on Saturday night near the intersection of Southwest 18 Avenue and West Flagler Street, close to East Little Havana.

Records show Miami-Dade corrections officers booked Cevallos on Sunday morning at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was facing charges of third-degree felony grand theft, two counts of petit theft, driving a car without a tag, and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

In Florida, security guards must have a Class D license to operate while armed and unarmed security guards need to complete 40 hours of training. State records did not show Cevallos had a Class D license.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.