Vero Beach residents escape major damage from Hurricane Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. – Clearing skies were a welcomed sight one day after Hurricane Nicole swept through Vero Beach.

Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood was there and saw some remnants of street flooding in low-lying areas

Beach erosion also once again striking the part of the barrier island that’s been hit before, taking out parts of a wooden boardwalk and concrete sidewalk.

A Canadian family told Stanwood before the storm that they planned to ride out the hurricane on their sailboat.

It turns out they did.

“It was hitting us, lifting up the stern, pounding us as if a crane was up and down,” said Mark Piezonka. “We got soaking wet the couple of times we came out to check on things.”

The battering waves and screaming winds were fierce overnight when the storm made landfall nearby.

County officials say the area largely escaped major damage, bringing a sigh of relief to residents.