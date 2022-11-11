Mother of 11-year-old shot, killed by sibling remembers ‘little angel’

The mother of 11-year-old Shemarion Burse, who police said was accidentally shot and killed by an older sibling at his family’s northeast Miami-Dade apartment, is speaking out in the wake of the tragedy.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of 11-year-old Shemarion Burse, who Miami-Dade police said was accidentally shot and killed by an older sibling Thursday, spoke to Local 10 News Friday in the wake of the tragedy.

Shemarion was shot by his 13-year-old sibling at the family’s northeast Miami-Dade apartment off Ives Dairy Road. Police said his sibling took his mother’s gun from a case inside the master bedroom closet.

Tiffany Callaway is Shemarion’s mother. The single mom of six remained in shock.

“I didn’t expect this to happen,” Callaway said. “I didn’t.”

No charges are expected to be filed in the shooting, police said.

A tearful mother said her 21-year-old brother stepped out of their apartment for a moment when her 11-year-old son died while playing with a gun with his 13-year-old sibling.

Callaway said she warned her children to never touch the gun.

“The gun was secured. I always teach my kids about gun violence, not to touch this gun, not to touch anything like that, because anything can happen,” Callaway said. “I always take care of my weapon. It was not there for him to get or touch.”

Callaway, a Miami-Dade corrections officer, said her colleagues have been supportive.

“They have been supportive,” she said. “I work hard. I work 16 hours because I’ve got to take care of them. I do everything for those kids.”

Police said there were five children between the ages of nine and 15 inside of the unit while Callaway was at work. Callaway said her 21-year-old son had been there supervising them, but went to go move his car.

“They were not alone,” she said. “They had someone there who was 21.”

Callaway is now left with memories of her son.

“I’m looking at the pictures, what a beautiful boy,” Callaway said. “That smile.”

She said Shemarion, her “little angel,” would always ask her how she was doing.

“He loved to joke and loved to play,” Callaway said. “Every time I would get off of work he would say ‘do you need anything?’ He would always tell me that.”

Callaway set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.