Security guard shoots Metrorail patron at Overtown station

MIAMI – A security guard shot and wounded a rider at the Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Metrorail station Friday afternoon.

The station is located near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Street and First Court, next to the Brightline MiamiCentral station.

Medics took the rider to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he or she was in surgery as of late Friday afternoon. His or her condition was unclear.

Miami-Dade Police Department crime scene detectives were at the scene investigating.

Officials haven’t said what led the guard to open fire.