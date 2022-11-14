Police: Argument over PlayStation account escalates to shooting in Wynwood

MIAMI – An argument over a PlayStation account led to a shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Friday, according to police.

According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Javon Knight, known by the street name “Jit,” shot his neighbor in the 500 block of Northwest 33rd Street just before 5 p.m.

The neighbor told police that he had arrived home after his live-in girlfriend informed him of an argument between Knight and an unidentified witness over the account.

“The victim was asked to return home by his girlfriend due to (Knight) threatening to fight the witness,” a police report states.

As the victim pulled up into his driveway, Knight began arguing with him from across the street, police wrote.

Police said the victim told Knight: “You can say what you want, just stay over there.”

Knight responded: “I got something for you,” police said.

Knight then got into the car of a co-defendant in the case, Tiana Ella Shade, who drove towards the victim, officers wrote.

Police said Knight got out of the car with an AK-47 and pointed it at the victim, who then pulled out his own gun in self-defense and shot at Knight.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left ankle, and police wrote that the witness corroborated his story.

Police wrote that Knight “appeared to be intoxicated” and was “acting erratically” when police took him into custody.

Knight faces charges of attempted murder and resisting arrest.