‘We need her’: Family anguishes over woman who vanished before filing protective order

Mimose “Mimi” Dulcio, an administrative assistant for the city of Fort Lauderdale, was planning to request a protection order from her husband when she vanished, her sister said on Monday.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Mimose “Mimi” Dulcio’s father, Nevile Dulcio, made a public plea for help on Monday after his daughter vanished in a way that has him and his family fearing the worst.

She was last seen Thursday evening, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Detectives considered the home she shared with Jose Luis Pacheco, and Pacheco’s phone and car to be evidence in the case.

As of Monday afternoon, BSO deputies had not publicly named Pacheco as a suspect or person of interest. Her family said their focus was just on finding her.

“We need her very much,” Nevile Dulcio said while asking the public for help.

Mimose Dulcio, 39, an administrative assistant for the city of Fort Lauderdale, and Pacheco, 36, were separated, but they were still sharing her three-bedroom home, relatives said.

Her sister Seminta Dulcio said the sharing of the home before the divorce was supposed to end with a protection order, but the Broward County courthouse was closed.

“She is going through something with an individual, and I don’t take these words lightly, I am going to call him a monster,” Seminta Dulcio said.

The family’s anguish worsened Friday when they learned someone had smashed the home’s surveillance cameras and her phones.

On Saturday, the BSO missing persons’ unit described her as a woman with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds.

Mimose Dulcio’s brother Enel Dulcio described waiting for updates about her whereabouts as torture.

“There is no reason for her to disappear knowing that she has that much love,” Enel Dulcio said. “If she disappears, she is not smashing her phones and leaving herself without credit cards, without debit cards.”

On Sunday, crime scene tape surrounded the home that records show Mimose Dulcio purchased in 2019. BSO Detective Chris Blankenship was asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

Detectives were asking also anyone with information about the case, but who wants to remain anonymous, to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.