Broward County man arrested in connection with estranged wife’s disappearance, murder

A South Florida man is accused of killing his estranged wife at their home in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have arrested a man after his estranged wife was reported missing last week from Central Broward.

Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, was taken into custody Monday night in Hialeah by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (VIPER) Unit with assistance from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to authorities, Pacheco’s wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, was reported missing Saturday after she had last been seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at her home.

“Investigators with BSO’s Missing Persons Unit searched for Dulcio and investigated the circumstances surrounding her disappearance before the case was transferred to BSO’s Homicide Unit,” BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis wrote in a news release. “During their investigation, detectives met with Pacheco, who stated he had not seen or heard from Dulcio in a couple of days and that they were in the process of getting a divorce.”

Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of his wife, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation/BSO)

Dulcio’s relatives told Local 10 News that they found her cellphone smashed and hidden between her couch cushions.

Her credit cards were still in her home, they said.

“We need her very much,” her brother, Nevile Dulcio, said.

Detectives eventually obtained a search warrant for the couple’s home and shared vehicle.

St. Louis said investigators found evidence that suggested that Mimose Dulcio had been murdered in the home and that her body had been transported in the couple’s car before being disposed of at an unknown location.

A warrant for Pacheco’s arrest was issued Monday night.

He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder. He expected to soon be transferred to the Broward County Main Jail.