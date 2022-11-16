Grandmother accused of helping to abduct grandson appears in Miami-Dade court

A woman who was accused of helping her son to abduct her grandson was in Miami-Dade County to face charges after her arrest in Canada.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was accused of helping her son to abduct her grandson away from his mother was in Miami-Dade County to face charges after her arrest in Canada.

Lilliam Morales appeared in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday after she was booked at about 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested Morales, 68, and her son Jorge Morales, 45, after Miami-Dade detectives accused them of kidnapping six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales, Jr., on Aug. 27.

Morales failed to return his son to his mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, police said. Concepcion had weeks full of anguish until a witness saw the Morales at a Walmart in Moncton, New Brunswick, and reported it to authorities.

Detectives reunited Jorge with Concepcion on Nov. 1 at Miami International Airport.

Records show Lilliam Morales is facing charges of custody interference and child removal from the state. Her bond was set a $15,000.