Boy remains hospitalized after driver struck him in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An eight-year-old boy remained hospitalized on Thursday after a driver struck him during a crash in Fort Lauderdale.

A driver jumped a curve after the crash at about 3 p.m., on Wednesday, near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue.

Fire Rescue personnel took the boy to the Broward Health Medical Center where he remained.

Two cars and a U.S. Post Office truck suffered damage during the crash, which remained under investigation.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

