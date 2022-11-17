75º

LIVE

Local News

Boy remains hospitalized after driver struck him in Fort Lauderdale

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale
A six-year-old boy remained hospitalized on Thursday after a driver jumped a curve and struck him in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An eight-year-old boy remained hospitalized on Thursday after a driver struck him during a crash in Fort Lauderdale.

A driver jumped a curve after the crash at about 3 p.m., on Wednesday, near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue.

Fire Rescue personnel took the boy to the Broward Health Medical Center where he remained.

Two cars and a U.S. Post Office truck suffered damage during the crash, which remained under investigation.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Alex Finnie joined the Local 10 News team in May 2018. South Florida is home! She was raised in Miami and attended the Cushman School and New World School of the Arts for high school.

email

twitter