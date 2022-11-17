75º

FDOT construction project causes major traffic delays on Florida highways

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

The backed up lanes resulted in a temporary shift by the Florida Department of Transportation to accommodate construction of the I-95 express lanes fly over which will join onto the lanes of 595.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers experienced major traffic delays during their morning commute on the southbound lanes of I-95 Thursday morning.

The backed-up lanes resulted in a temporary shift by the Florida Department of Transportation to accommodate construction of the I-95 express lanes fly over which will join onto the lanes of I-595.

South Florida residents might have noticed the four southbound lanes of the interstate have now split just north of state road 84 and then rejoined just south of I-595.

For some travelers. the lane shift is causing some confusion with drivers thinking they should stay on the outside lanes; however, they will have to exit on Griffin Road.

Drivers who want to remain on i-95 can do so from either side of the four-lane split. If Griffin Road is their designated exit, drivers are being asked to keep to the right.

The construction project is all part of the $475 million I-95 express lane project which that runs along i-95 from Hollywood Blvd to Broward Blvd and from I-595 just west of State Road 7 to I-95.

the project is expected to run to the end of january.  i just spoke with officials with the florida department of transportation who tell me they do have engineers monitoring the flow of traffic in the area - and will make necessary changes and add signage if they need to.

