FDOT construction project causes major traffic delays on Florida highways

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers experienced major traffic delays during their morning commute on the southbound lanes of I-95 Thursday morning.

The backed-up lanes resulted in a temporary shift by the Florida Department of Transportation to accommodate construction of the I-95 express lanes fly over which will join onto the lanes of I-595.

South Florida residents might have noticed the four southbound lanes of the interstate have now split just north of state road 84 and then rejoined just south of I-595.

For some travelers. the lane shift is causing some confusion with drivers thinking they should stay on the outside lanes; however, they will have to exit on Griffin Road.

Drivers who want to remain on i-95 can do so from either side of the four-lane split. If Griffin Road is their designated exit, drivers are being asked to keep to the right.

The construction project is all part of the $475 million I-95 express lane project which that runs along i-95 from Hollywood Blvd to Broward Blvd and from I-595 just west of State Road 7 to I-95.

The project is expected to run to the end of January. Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation say they have engineers monitoring the flow of traffic in the area and will make necessary changes and add signage if needed.