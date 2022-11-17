Miami-Dade Animal Services gives dog another chance at life as owner faces charges

Diamond before and after.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A malnourished, abused dog is getting another chance at life thanks to Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Police and the animal service center responded to a disturbing report of animal cruelty on August 10. in Homestead.

Investigators found a severely emaciated dog chained to a tree with no food, water or shelter.

Police said the dog was surrounded by trash and had rotting teeth and a “severe ear infection.”

The report states that police were dispatched to 37-year-old Andrea Stewart’s home on Southwest 17th Avenue to assist a code enforcement officer and a Miami-Dade Animal Services investigator.

The investigator told officers that an AT&T employee performing work at Stewart’s home noticed the white pit bull mix tied to the tree and called the county’s animal abuse hotline.

“The animal had no describable body fat, (a) bony appearance from afar and (a) severe abdominal tuck with an hourglass shape,” the officer wrote in the report.

According to Homestead police, Stewart was arrested for animal cruelty.

The dog, Diamond, was then seized by Animal Services and received comprehensive round-the-clock veterinary care in an effort to save her life.

“I mean its amazing the recovery that she’s had, she came in skin and bones and now she is muscular--she is healthy,” said an employee with Miami-Dade Animal Services.

According to animal services, it has taken months to save Diamond but now, thanks to a little tlc, she is thriving and is now staying with a foster family until her case has gone to trial.

“It is such a great feeling because it’s a testament to what our employees do every single day,” she said.

Animal service told Local 10 News that a family has fallen in love with her and is interested in adopting Diamond once her trial is concluded, but until then she must be fostered.

If you would like to contribute to Diamond’s care, you can join the give Miami-Dade campaign and make your donation here.