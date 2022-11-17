Reward for information leading to arrest over hateful vandalism in Weston increases to $15,000

WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that the reward for information leading to an arrest over hateful vandalism in Weston increased to $15,000.

On Oct. 30, deputies reported finding racist and anti-Semitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of the Hunters Pointe subdivision located at 2372 Quail Roost Drive.

Investigators canvassed the area in search of the suspects responsible, but were unable to locate them.

Two other incidents of similar nature were also reported within the last two months in the Weston Hills community.

Deputies responded to another call after someone spray-painted racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in several areas of the Weston Hills Country Club on Oct. 6.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incidents to submit a tip through the Saferwatch app or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.