1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Miami Gardens

Police: Shooter armed with assault rifle shoots 2 in front of home, flees in dark-colored sedan

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Ian Margol, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Detectives investigate a shooting on Friday evening in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body after a drive-by shooting in front of a home on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens near the Scott Lake Elementary School.

Detectives were investigating the shooting, which involved an assault rifle, near the intersection of Northwest 170 Terrace and 12 Avenue, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

A yellow tarp covers a body in front of a home after a shooting on Friday in Miami Gardens. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Miami Gardens police officers first responded to the home shortly before 5 p.m., after a Shot Spotter alert, according to Diana Delgado-Gourgue, a spokeswoman for MGPD.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted the wounded victim and police officers were searching for a dark-colored sedan, according to Delgado-Gourgue.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wayne Roustan and Luis Castro and Managing Editor Alissa Gross Merlo contributed to this report.

