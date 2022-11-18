New details released about road rage incident in Doral that led to police chase

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An arrest report details the moments that led up to a police chase Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County.

According to the report, Doral police responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 33rd Street around 8:10 a.m. after a man called police to report that he had been shot at by another driver.

Police said the victim told them that he was stopped at a red light, getting ready to turn left on Northwest 33rd Street, when the driver of a white Volvo sedan behind him started honking the horn at him.

The victim told police that he got out of his vehicle to ask the driver why he was honking the horn.

He said that’s when the driver, identified by police as Lawrence Collier, 28, pulled out a pink gun, pointed it at him and told him to move so he could turn.

The report states that the victim told Collier that he couldn’t move because the light was red, and Collier responded by shooting at him.

Police said the bullet missed the victim, but struck the back of the victim’s pickup truck.

According to the report, the victim took a photo of the suspect’s license plate before Collier fled the scene.

Police said Collier was eventually spotted leaving a parking lot on Northwest 87th Avenue.

Collier got one officer’s attention and told her he wanted to speak with her, but when another officer and K9 arrived, he took off, attempting to strike the second officer with his car, authorities said.

Police said a chase then ensued and Collier shot at the officers as they were following behind him.

According to his arrest report, Collier led the officers onto the Turnpike and Miami-Dade police and the Florida Highway Patrol eventually joined in the pursuit.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said troopers took over the lead in the chase and performed a pit maneuver, which was able to semi-disable the suspect’s vehicle.

Camacho said the driver made a U-turn to get back onto U.S. 1 near Southwest 348th Street in Florida City and then crashed into a guardrail before coming to a stop and surrendering to authorities.

Cellphone video taken from the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s shows numerous police officers and troopers surrounding the driver’s side door of the offending vehicle.

Camacho confirmed that no civilians or law enforcement officials were injured during the ordeal. There were also no secondary crashes as a result of the chase.

Collier is facing numerous charges, including fleeing and eluding police, discharging a firearm in public, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

He is expected to appear in bond court on Friday.